Timothée Chalamet teases next major film project

Timothée Chalamet sparked speculations after teasing a new film announcement on social media, with industry reports linking him to a major upcoming project with animation studio Illumination.

According to Feature First, the Oscar-nominated actor shared a cryptic Instagram Story with a rocket emoji stating, “new movie announcement tmrw”, prompting fans to question whether his next role will be revealed within days.

The speculations escalated after reports suggested that Chalamet may be involved in an original animated feature currently in development at Illumination, the studio behind major franchises including Despicable Me, Minions, Sing, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The report also claimed that the actor is expected to voice the lead character in the project. The film has been described as a “high-brow” romantic comedy with emotional depth, drawing comparisons to Pixar’s Up. Sources suggest Illumination is attempting to expand into more prestige-driven storytelling while maintaining its established family audience appeal.

While official details remain unconfirmed, the report indicates that an announcement could arrive this week, with early promotional material potentially tied to Illumination’s upcoming release, Minions & Monsters.

The untitled project is reportedly scheduled for an April 2027 release and is being positioned as one of the studio’s most ambitious original films.

The potential role would mark another high-profile addition to Chalamet’s filmography, which includes Dune, Wonka, A Complete Unknown, and Marty Supreme. He is also expected to return in Dune: Part Three, one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.