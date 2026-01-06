Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Marty Supreme. The 30-year-old triumphed over fellow contender Leonardo DiCaprio, whose film One Battle After Another secured Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Before praising Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie for “crafting a role and a story” specifically for him, Timothée Chalamet congratulated his fellow nominees. He also took a moment to acknowledge his partner, Kylie Jenner, who has frequently made headlines alongside him.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” he stated. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.” Jenner, the 28-year-old reality TV star, was in attendance to support him.

Despite the public shout-out, many of Chalamet’s 20 million followers noted Jenner’s absence from his Instagram carousel, where he posted a dozen photos celebrating his victory. “Why is Kylie never on his IG pictures?” one fan asked. Another suggested the couple might have an unspoken agreement to keep their personal lives private.

One commenter took a harsher tone toward the daughter of Kris Jenner, writing, “Why does PLASTIC have to be [there]? He sacrificed enough already.”

While Jenner did not appear in the slides, the actor did include a photo of himself with his mother, Nicole Flender. Even without a photo of the couple together, Jenner remained a central topic of conversation among the 1.8 million users who liked the post.