Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, has joined the Kardashian-Jenner family in honouring the late Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon as she shared a heartfelt message on what would have been her 92nd birthday.

On July 26, Flender commented on Kris Jenner’s Instagram tribute dedicated to her late mother, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 91.

“So happy I got to know her,” Flender wrote, offering her condolences and remembering MJ fondly.

Flender’s message came as Kris marked her mother’s first posthumous birthday by sharing a carousel of family photographs featuring MJ surrounded by her loved ones over the years.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you,” Kris captioned the post.

The images included several touching moments between Kris and her mother, along with family portraits featuring daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, celebrating the legacy of the beloved Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her grandmother on social media, reflecting on the memories she has uncovered while sorting through MJ’s belongings following her passing.

Kris Jenner first announced her mother’s death on July 16 with an emotional Instagram post, describing MJ as “the heart of our family.”

Flender’s tribute has drawn attention as her son, Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, continues his high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.