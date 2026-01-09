Timothee Chalamet's Oscar campaign captures attention

Timothée Chalamet’s campaign for Oscar glory received a boost this week as he captured the Best Actor award at the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards. His performance in ‘Marty Supreme’ marked a strong start to the first major gala of Hollywood’s 2026 awards season.

The 30-year-old actor, already a two-time Oscar nominee, defeated stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio, whose politically charged thriller ‘One Battle After Another’ dominated the evening. DiCaprio’s film took home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

In ‘Marty Supreme,’ Chalamet embodies a 1950s table tennis prodigy driven by ambition and the pursuit of recognition in a sport then barely known in the United States. The film charts the journey of a flawed but determined athlete who believes fame and fortune can be achieved through sheer dedication. Chalamet, who previously portrayed Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown,’ undertook rigorous table tennis training for the role to lend authenticity to his performance.

“Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream,” Chalamet said, addressing director Josh Safdie. “And you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that, so thank you for this dream.”

The sweep of top honours for ‘One Battle After Another’ confirmed its status as a frontrunner for the Academy Awards. Accepting the Best Director accolade, Anderson reflected on the film’s creation, describing it as the most enjoyable filmmaking experience of his career.

In the headline acting categories, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her layered portrayal of Anne Hathaway in the period drama ‘Hamnet.’ Many pundits predict this award will mark the beginning of a sustained run for Buckley across this season’s major ceremonies. Supporting acting honours went to Jacob Elordi for his chilling performance in ‘Monster in Frankenstein,’ and Amy Madigan for her villainous role in the horror-thriller ‘Weapons.’

Animation emerged as a competitive field, yet Netflix’s global streaming hit ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ triumphed with awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for ‘Golden.’ Meanwhile, the period horror entry ‘Sinners’ claimed trophies for Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, and Best Young Actor for Miles Caton.

Television was also spotlighted during the ceremony. The hospital drama ‘The Pitt’ captured Best Drama Series, while the Hollywood satire ‘The Studio’ won Best Comedy. The limited series ‘Adolescence’ and ‘All Her Fault’ earned accolades for ensemble performances and acting, recognising talents such as Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, and Sarah Snook. In the talk show category, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ claimed the top prize.

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, opened with a poignant tribute to the late director Rob Reiner. Handler remembered Reiner as “the nicest guy in Hollywood,” prompting a standing ovation after recounting his sudden passing last month.

As Hollywood turned its gaze toward the upcoming Golden Globes and the Oscars on March 15, the narrative is clear: Chalamet has emerged as a frontrunner, ‘One Battle After Another’ is a heavyweight contender, and the awards season is poised for a fiercely contested run.