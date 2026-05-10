Tina Fey surprises Maya Rudolph backstage at Broadway show

On Friday, May 8, Tina Fey paid a surprise backstage visit to her longtime friend and collaborator Maya Rudolph following a performance of the Broadway smash Oh, Mary!. The reunion took place at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, where Rudolph is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning comedy.

Following the show, Tina Fey and Rudolph—both Saturday Night Live alumni—were pictured with fellow SNL veterans Paula Pell and Emily Spivey. The group has a lengthy history of professional collaboration; Rudolph, Fey, and Pell starred in the 2019 comedy Wine Country, which Spivey co-wrote.

The creative ties run even deeper: Pell wrote the 2015 comedy Sisters, which starred Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and featured Rudolph. Additionally, Spivey created the NBC series Up All Night, which also featured Rudolph.

Rudolph made her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! on April 28. Originally set for a limited engagement through June 20, her run has been extended to July 5 in response to critical acclaim and strong ticket sales. The production, which officially opened on July 11, 2024, continues to perform for sold-out audiences. Alongside Rudolph, the cast includes Tony Macht, Bianca Leigh, Cheyenne Jackson, and Phillip James Brannon.

This backstage reunion highlights the enduring creative circle of SNL alumni, whose collaborative efforts continue to span stage, film, and television at a high point in Rudolph’s theater career.