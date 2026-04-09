Tina Knowles sparks outrage at West album news

Tina Knowles has always been actively supporting talent and creativity; however, things did not go well after she shared an update on social media.

The 72-year-old businesswoman raised eyebrows after a fan pointed out a bizarre shout-out, after appearing alongside her daughter, Beyoncé.

An X user screen-recorded Tina’s Instagram profile, which showed only one repost that celebrated Kanye West’s success after his latest album release. According to the author, the update stayed on her handle for almost three days before she took it down, as it caught the attention of netizens.

The update announced Ye’s comeback with 200k sells within debut week in the US, garnering 264 million streams and “the highest grossing concert in SoFi History.” A user called her out for the move, writing: “That man called her grandchildren slow and she does this,” referring to a comment he made back in 2025 about Beyonce’s children.

Another netizen poked fun at the situation, calling it “hilarious” while speculating that the “meltdown of the beyhive will be” extremely funny. Meanwhile, many defended the author with one comparing it to their personal experience: “This is definitely a mistake. I reposted something on accident before too.”

The Grammy winner’s mother is yet to address the buzz as the online scrutiny continues to grow. She recently attended a private launch event with the Halo crooner and Blue Ivy.