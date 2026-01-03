Tineke Younger updates on her break from social media

Tineke “Tini” Younger continues to grieve a tragic loss. She gave the update through her Instagram handle.

On January 2, in her Instagram post, she said, “Just wanted to hop on socials real quick and just let everyone know L (baby b) is doing good, we love her so much”. She posted the picture of new newborn, and noted, “We remind her every day about Arya, and Arya definitely plays with her sister in her dreams”. The 24-year-old added, “L loves to smile in her sleep”.

Tini also updated on her ongoing break from social media, which has been continued since Arya’s death in November.

She continued, “I’m not sure when I will be back”. She further said, “I’m still emotionally and physically trying to heal, I’ve had some complications during my postpartum, which I’m still trying to recover from”. Tini concluded her message by adding, “Thank you to everyone who sends love”.

The Next Level Chef alum, who announced her pregnancy in June, nearly seven months after tying the knot with Antoine, had also emphasised her love for her followers when sharing details of her twins’ birth, including what led to her daughter’s death.

“We made it to almost 36 weeks,” she wrote on Instagram Nov. 26 alongside black-and-white pictures of herself and Antoine holding Arya. “We were so close to being done and getting the girls to term, but I had a placenta abruption, and we lost our sweet girl.” Despite the tragic news, Tini assured her fans that Baby L was doing well.

