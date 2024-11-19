web analytics
Tire selling fraud uncovered in Pakistan

While the car’s four wheels may appear to be standard tires but negligence and unawareness during buying can result in the loss of lives.

The tires on most of the small vehicles we use during our daily commutes are time bombs that could burst at any moment. Many individuals who drive or travel by car may not realize that faulty tires can endanger their lives.

The selling of refurbished tires poses a serious threat to lives in Pakistan.

The team ‘Sar-e-Aam’ has uncovered a syndicate that sells old tires as if they are new, contributing to numerous traffic accidents and their devastation throughout the country.

The people involved in the business of refurbishing old tires are experts that the buyer cannot distinguish between the new and old refurb tire, easily.

The people doing this business even alter the manufacturing dates on the tires they are selling.

These sellers mislead customers by claiming that the tires are sourced from Japan and the USA, where people often replace tires long before they wear out, and that these are subsequently sent to Pakistan.

In reality, these tires are smuggled from Afghanistan and are completely worthless; they arrive in Pakistan as scrap, and many Pakistanis purchase this junk because of the lower price.

