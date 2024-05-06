‘Titanic’, ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor Bernard Hill dies aged 79

British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his supporting roles in ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ trilogy, died on Sunday, aged 79, his agent announced.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bernard Hill played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance ‘Titanic’, and earned worldwide recognition playing Theoden, King of Rohan, in two of the three ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ films directed by Peter Jackson.