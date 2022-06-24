Titanic returning to cinemas with updated version

Blockbuster Hollywood film Titanic is returning to cinemas with an updated version to mark its 25th Anniversary.

The historic film, starring Academy Award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released in 1997. It showed the love story of their characters Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater on board the Titanic ship that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean.

A report by a foreign news agency stated the remake version of the James Cameron-directed film would have 3D 4K HDR and a high frame rate.

The announcement was made by James Cameron’s producing partner and Chief and Lightstorm Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Jon Landau at Disney’s event CineEurope in the Spanish city Barcelona.

Titanic is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film. It earned bagged $2 billion worldwide.

It won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

