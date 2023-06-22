VIRAL: Eerie ‘Titanic’ scene resurfaces amid search of missing submersible

As the rescuers continue to search for the missing submersible with five people on board in the North Atlantic Ocean, a chilling sequence from James Cameron’s romance epic ‘Titanic’ goes viral on social media.

While US and Canadian authorities continue the lookout for the Titan which was on a journey to see the Titanic remains at the bottom of the ocean, the situation has reminded social users of a scene from Cameron’s 1997 epic. Although the film was majorly remembered for the tragic love story of Jack and Rose, it opened with a similar sequence where researchers were investigating the wreckage of Titanic from the window of a submarine.

The clip was first posted by Twitter user Lucia Briones with the caption, “With time and oxygen running out for the five men, hopefully still alive, inside the #OceanGate #submersible, I can’t help but be reminded of one of the eeriest lines in the movie, #Titanic,” and several tweeps seem to agree.

The OP wrote that the scene in discussion officially became ‘terrifying’.

With time and oxygen running out for the five men, hopefully still alive, inside the #OceanGate #submersible, I can’t help but be reminded of one of the eeriest lines in the movie, #Titanic. This scene has officially become terrifying. pic.twitter.com/ucyrD7T9Pv — Lucia Briones (@Lucybri83) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to search for the missing Ttanic submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday, while focusing on a remote patch of the North Atlantic where undersea noises were detected.

For the unversed, the Titan vanished on Sunday while carrying five people, including OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son, Suleman, on a deep-sea tourist voyage to the world-famous, century-old shipwreck.

The sub began its descent at 8 in the morning but lost contact with its surface support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.

