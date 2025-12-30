Titanic Sinks Tonight: All about the BBC docu-drama

A dramatic new documentary series exploring the legacy of the Titanic is set to premiere soon. Titled Titanic Sinks Tonight, the four-part dramatised series uses the voices of survivors to recount the ship’s tragic narrative.

The series begins airing on BBC Two on December 28, 2025, at 9:00 PM, with all episodes becoming available on BBC iPlayer the same day.

The series revisits the night of the catastrophe in meticulous detail, focusing on the ship’s final journey from Southampton. From the moment of impact to the final sinking in the early morning hours, the narrative offers viewers a visceral, comprehensive sense of the disaster. Each episode is rooted entirely in actual accounts gathered from official inquiry records, letters, interviews, and memoirs. While professional actors portray the survivors on screen, the production avoids fictionalised scenes or composite characters.

Titanic Sinks Tonight examines pivotal moments such as the ignored ice warnings, the collision at 11:39 PM, and the escalating terror as it became clear that lifeboats were insufficient for those on board.

The cast and production team include:

Adam Rhys-Charles as Charles Lightoller

Patrick Buchanan as Bruce Ismay

Charlotte McCurry as Eleanor Cassebeer

Tyger Drew-Honey as wireless operator Harold Bride

Expert analysis is provided by contributors including JJ Chalmers, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, Admiral Lord West, and author Nadifa Mohamed. Produced by Stellify Media, the series was filmed at Studio Ulster in Belfast, utilizing cutting-edge virtual production technology with support from Northern Ireland Screen.