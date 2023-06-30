Oceangate to continue Titanic wreckage expeditions despite tragedy

Oceangate is still advertising its Titanic wreckage expeditions on its website even after the tragic sinking of the Titan submersible, which left all five passengers dead.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Oceangate, the 2023 expedition is “currently underway” and the customers should contact the website for available dates. There will be two trips next year.

The first mission will be from June 12 to June 20, and the second is from June 21 to June 29.

It is to be noted that the ill-fated voyage, facilitated by Oceangate, started on June 18 with Pakistani businessman and his son, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and the CEO of the vessel’s operator OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush were on board.

It st contact with the surface shortly after it began. A multinational rescue operation got launched. All five passengers were confirmed to be dead on June 23.

The company has come under severe criticism for cutting corners.

Chris Brown – a digital marketing businessman from the United Kingdom – signed on the Titan submersible expedition with the late British billionaire Hamish Harding.

Related – Titanic submersible: victims’ families can still sue OceanGate Chris Brown explained the reason for going on the trip. “Being a modern-day adventurer interested in pushing the boundaries of our knowledge of places that people go to… the Titanic is obviously an iconic wreck,” he reportedly said. “It’s a chance for an expedition, an exploration and adding a bit of science into the situation.”



He paid the initial deposit but backed out after knowing that Oceangate was cutting corners. He claimed the submersible’s ballast had “old scaffolding poles”.

Chris Brown said its controls were based on computer game-style controllers.

“Eventually I emailed them and said, ‘I’m no longer able to go on this thing. I asked for a refund after being less than convinced,” he said.