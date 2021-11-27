Titles of ‘Money Heist’ final season episodes revealed

The last five episodes of the popular crime drama TV series, Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) will hit Netflix globally on December 3 and their titles have been revealed.

The upcoming batch of episodes will conclude the Spanish drama series Money Heist’s Season 5 Volume 2.

Here are the episode titles:

Episode 6 – Válvulas de Escape / Exhaust Valves

Episode 7 – Ciencia Ilusionada / Illusioned Science

Episode 8 – La teoría de La elegancia / The Elegance Theory

Episode 9 – Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / What Is Talked About in Bed

Episode 10 – Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition

Los últimos 5 episodios. El 3 de diciembre.

The last 5 episodes. December 3.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/yllTi4WN3F — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 24, 2021

The images accompanying the episode titles have some indications about the upcoming episodes. Some online theories are being circulated online about the final batch of Money Heist’s episodes.

Episode 6 – The picture has Rio holding an RPG and a rather concerned “last ditch” facial expression. Exhaust Valves could suggest the gang is moving to the “Rome plan”, according to whats-on-netflix.com.

Episode 7 – Has Berlin and Palermo front and centre suggesting this could be more of a flashback-centred episode.

Episode 8 – Has the team partying in the room where they’re melting the gold. Could this be them celebrating or a last hoorah before the police invade the bank?

Episode 9 – Has a flashback picture of the Professor. The title suggests this is going to be an episode heavily focused on the Professor and Lisbon.

Episode 10 – The end of the road. In the picture, we see Rio nervously talking to the chief negotiator.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!