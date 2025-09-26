TLP candidate defeats PPP in Karachi after shocking vote recount

KARACHI: In a dramatic turn during the local government by-elections in Karachi, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Muhammad Ali has been declared the winner after a vote recount, defeating the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate Shahnila Amir, who was initially announced as the winner.

The recount, conducted by the Returning Officer, completely overturned the original result. In the initial result on Wednesday, Shahnila Amir was declared the winner of the UC-1 chairperson seat in Orangi Town, securing 3,801 votes against Muhammad Ali’s 1,787 votes.

However, during the recount, Shahnila Amir’s votes were found to be only 1,600 — a discrepancy of more than double the actual count, raising serious questions about the accuracy of the earlier results.

According to Form-14 issued after the recount, Muhammad Ali of TLP won with 1,787 votes, while PPP’s Shahnila Amir ended up in second place with 1,600 votes.

The recount process covered 12 polling stations in total — 7 at TLP’s request and 5 at the PPP’s. The dramatic shift in vote counts has added fuel to ongoing concerns over electoral transparency.

Read More: Saeed Ghani likely to lose LG ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffle looms

Meanwhile, according to a report, Saeed Ghani is likely to lose LG ministry as the Sindh government has decided on a major reshuffle in the provincial cabinet, reassigning several key ministries and portfolios.

According to official sources, the Local Government Department will be taken back from Saeed Ghani and handed over to Nasir Hussain Shah, while Saeed Ghani will now serve as minister for labour and social protection.

Provincial minister for Labour Shahid Thaheem will be removed from his position.

Ismail Rahu will be inducted into the cabinet as provincial minister and assigned the Universities and Boards portfolio.

Jam Khan Shoro has been given the additional charge of the Planning and Development Department. Sham Sundar will be appointed as Special Assistant.