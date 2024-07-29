web analytics
Monday, July 29, 2024
TLP leader, workers booked for threatening CJP Isa

By Ahmer Khokhar
AHMER KHOKHAR is a young journalist associated with ARY NEWS as a special correspondent . He is covering crime stories , investigation stories and Federal investigation agency (F.I.A). He tweets @AhmerKhokhar08

Deputy Amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, and party workers have been booked for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice, Qazi Faez Isa.

The case was filed at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

The charges against TLP deputy amir include sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, interfering in official duties, and obstructing legal functions.

According to the FIR, during a protest outside the Press Club, Pir Zaheer Hassan Shah incited hatred against the judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who brings the head of Justice Faez Isa.

The FIR also includes charges against 1,500 TLP workers.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today, he regretted that an attempt is being made to spread bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith.  He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.

