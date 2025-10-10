“TLP’s politics of mob pressure won’t be tolerated”

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry has strongly criticized the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), accusing the group of spreading chaos instead of holding a peaceful protest, ARY News reported.

Talal Chaudhry, while addressing the press conference, stated that the state would not be blackmailed by any group, adding that while peaceful protest is everyone’s right, no one will be allowed to create unrest or damage public property.

“TLP’s past is evidence that it has attacked national assets through violent mobs,” Chaudhry said, warning that there is no room left for mob politics or coercive demands.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the minister said people around the world were celebrating the peace agreement, questioning the purpose of TLP’s protest after the issue had been resolved.

“Prime Minister has raised a strong voice for Palestine on every international forum, yet these protests are baseless,” he stated.

Talal Chaudhry revealed that more than a dozen police and Rangers personnel were injured during the violence. He said a mob of fewer than 2,000 people emerged from TLP’s Samanabad office, attacking law enforcement officers with spiked sticks and glass pellets.

He added that barricades were erected only to protect citizens, and authorities had collected evidence of the attacks, including damage to Safe City cameras and aerial firing.

The federal and provincial governments remain in close coordination, he said, noting that several Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) individuals have been detained for disturbing public order.

“Those taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly,” Chaudhry warned, stressing that gatherings driven by religion or extremism for personal interests amount to terrorism.

He clarified that except for one road, all routes in Islamabad remain open and life continues normally.

“No group will be allowed to turn Islamabad into a spectacle,” he said, assuring that the government is doing its best to prevent inconvenience to the public.

“The country cannot afford mob politics any longer. Anyone wishing to protest must do so within the bounds of the Constitution and law,” he concluded.

