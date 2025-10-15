Over 2,700 TLP rioters arrested across Punjab after violent protests

LAHORE: Punjab Police have arrested a total of 2,716 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists involved in violent protests across the province, according to an official statement.

In Lahore alone, 251 protesters from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were taken into custody, while 178 were arrested in Sheikhupura, 190 in Mandi Bahauddin, and 155 in Rawalpindi, police said. Additionally, 143 rioters were detained in Faisalabad, 135 in Gujranwala, 128 in Sialkot, and 121 in Attock.

Police registered 76 FIRs across Punjab, with the highest number — 39 cases — lodged in Lahore, followed by eight in Sheikhupura.

The violent demonstrations resulted in injuries to 250 police officers and personnel, while one inspector was martyred during clashes with the mob. Lahore reported the highest number of casualties, with 142 officers injured, followed by 48 in Sheikhupura, the police spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities have vowed to continue operations until peace is fully restored across the province.

Also Read: TLP Violence: List of protest organizers prepared for action

Earlier, security sources have stated that the organizers of the TLP’s recent violent protests have been exposed, and a list of their names has been prepared.

Sources have stated that complete data has been provided to law enforcement agencies in this respect.

“With geo-fencing the countrywide network and command points have been pointed out. Call data records have exposed the masterminds and key characters,” sources said.

According to sources, a list of the TLP financers and facilitators has also been prepared, and a crackdown is expected at any time.

The faces of arsonists have been identified with videos and preparations are underway for raids, sources said.

Moreover, special teams have been active to scrutinize suspected funding to TLP with security banking records.

Security sources have said that the zero-tolerance policy being followed against the elements involved in lawless incidents.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and several TLP workers have been charged with terrorism in connection with violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.