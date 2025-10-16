TLP strike call backfires as traders, clerics, civil society reject shutdown

KARACHI: Religious organizations, civil society groups, and the business community on Thursday rejected the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) strike call, condemning the party’s violent tactics and terming its mode of protest damaging to public order and the economy.

Prominent traders, scholars, and community leaders released statements denouncing the TLP strike, declaring that road blockades, arson, and confrontations were against Islamic and moral principles.

“Unjustified objections to government policies and street violence only harm the people,” said trade leader Atif Ikram Sheikh, adding that business closures inflict “heavy losses” on traders.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president also announced that the country’s business community would not participate in any TLP strike, emphasizing that all commercial activities would continue as usual on Friday. Trader leader Umar Butt confirmed that “markets across the country will remain open as normal.”

Religious scholars, including Hafiz Amir Hamza Rafi, Maulana Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ramzan Pirzada, and Maulana Haq Nawaz, also opposed the TLP strike, stating that the timing and location of the protest were highly inappropriate.

“Peace has been restored in Gaza, and Palestinians are celebrating — there is no justification for a TLP strike now,” said Hafiz Amir Hamza.

Maulana Abdul Manan warned that using force or intimidation to pressure the government was neither Islamic nor ethical, while Maulana Haq Nawaz alleged that “India is trying to exploit certain elements to destabilize Pakistan,” urging protestors not to fall prey to “foreign conspiracies.”

Ziaul Haq Qasim Khan Baloch said that blocking roads and organizing protests under the pretext of religion was both illegal and immoral. He added that the TLP strike only deepens public suffering, particularly for patients and travelers.

Community leaders collectively urged the TLP to end its strike and street protests to ease public hardships, reiterating that the TLP strike serves no national interest and undermines peace and stability in Pakistan.

