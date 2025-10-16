WATCH: TLP worker confesses to making threat calls to Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD: Law enforcement authorities have arrested a worker of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Saqib, is a resident of Mananwala village. He confessed to issuing threats at the direction of certain TLP officials. During interrogation, Saqib admitted that a group of TLP leaders had provided him with Talal Chaudhry’s contact number and instructed him to issue threats over the phone.

In a recorded video statement released after his arrest, the suspect expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to the minister, the nation, and his fellow citizens. “I realize my mistake and seek forgiveness,” Saqib said, adding that he was misled into carrying out the act.

He urged social media users to avoid spreading rumors and instead work toward promoting peace and stability.

Authorities have launched further investigations to identify the TLP officials who allegedly directed the threats.

Earlier, Punjab Police revealed that they have arrested a total of 2,716 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists involved in violent protests across the province.

In Lahore alone, 251 protesters from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were taken into custody, while 178 were arrested in Sheikhupura, 190 in Mandi Bahauddin, and 155 in Rawalpindi, police said. Additionally, 143 rioters were detained in Faisalabad, 135 in Gujranwala, 128 in Sialkot, and 121 in Attock.

Police registered 76 FIRs across Punjab, with the highest number — 39 cases — lodged in Lahore, followed by eight in Sheikhupura.

The violent demonstrations resulted in injuries to 250 police officers and personnel, while one inspector was martyred during clashes with the mob. Lahore reported the highest number of casualties, with 142 officers injured, followed by 48 in Sheikhupura, the police spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities have vowed to continue operations until peace is fully restored across the province.