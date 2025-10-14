TLP workers remanded in police attack, murder cases

LAHORE: Over 60 workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been arrested in connection with cases of attacks on police and murder, ARY News reported.

According to reports, police presented the arrested Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore, seeking their physical remand for investigation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspects were produced in connection with multiple cases registered at Gujjarpura, Nawan Kot, Baghbanpura, and Ravi Town police stations.

After hearing arguments, the court approved 17-day physical remand of the accused in the Nawan Kot case, 13-day remand in the Gujjarpura case, and 16-day remand in the Ravi Town case.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul, who granted the remand after reviewing the police’s request for further interrogation.

The TLP members face charges of violence, terrorism, and assaulting law enforcement officials during recent clashes in Lahore.

Also Read: Saad Rizvi booked in terrorism cases

Earlier, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, along with several party workers, was booked under terrorism charges at police stations in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against them on charges ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to other offenses.

According to the FIRs, violent protesters clashed with police and attacked them with firearms. As a result, SHO Inspector Shahzad Jhumat was killed by a gunshot, and several other officers were injured.

In Rawat, the case was registered under charges of terrorism, attempted murder, robbery, and incitement to violence. Saad Rizvi, along with 21 TLP leaders and workers, was named in the FIR, while 35 unidentified individuals were also included.

The FIR states that the demonstrators were armed with firearms, petrol bombs, and spiked sticks, and opened fire on police. The attackers also seized 150 tear gas shells and tore the uniforms of the officers. Additionally, the protesters blocked the main road, stole ammunition, and damaged police vehicles.