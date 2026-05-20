KARACHI: A local court has ordered the Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Orangi Town to pay Rs15 million in compensation to the legal heirs of a man who died after falling into an open nullah during heavy rains, holding the civic body responsible for negligence.

The case was heard by the Senior Civil Judge West, who ruled that TMC Orangi Town was liable for the fatal incident, while clearing the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from responsibility.

The victim’s family had filed a compensation claim through Advocate Usman Farooq under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855, against both TMC Orangi Town and the KMC.

According to the petition, the deceased, identified as Arif, was returning home during heavy rainfall on July 26, 2020, when he fell into an uncovered nullah due to poor maintenance and lack of safety measures by the authorities. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The court observed that the deceased was young, unmarried, and in good health. The judge remarked that TMC Orangi Town’s negligence and failure to take preventive measures, including covering dangerous nullahs and manholes, resulted in the loss of a valuable human life.

“The sudden death occurred due to the negligent and careless conduct of the TMC,” the court noted in its ruling.

During the proceedings, TMC Orangi Town denied the allegations and argued that all necessary safety arrangements had been made during the rains. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed the civic body to pay compensation exceeding Rs15 million to the victim’s family.