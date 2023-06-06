TMKOC actor Monika Bhadoriya makes shocking revelations about makers

TV actor Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of the Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ made shocking revelations against the makers.

In a new interview, Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri – fiance of Bagha – until she quit the show in 2019, spoke at length about the salary issues and torturous working conditions on the sets of ‘TMKOC’.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the actor divulged that the makers made her sign a bond before clearing her dues after a year of quitting the show. She said, “When I left the show, nobody stood by me. Phir I approached the media, and when the media wanted to talk to me, unhone mujhse bond sign karwa liya ki paper sign karke do ki tum media mein nahi jaoge (They made me sign a bond assuring that I should not go to the media).”

“Wo log bola ki, ‘then I will release your dues, otherwise bhul jao paise’ (If not, they would keep my dues on hold).”

Bhadoriya continued to share that her accounts were not settled until a year and a half of her exit, despite the bond, and the team even stopped responding to her calls.

Later, when she contacted Sohail Ramani, the head of the production on the show, he asked her to visit his office to solve the matter. “Upon reaching his office, Sohail started screaming at me,” she told the interviewer.

Another ‘TMKOC’ actor come out against producer

Bhadoriya further mentioned that her payment was released only after she threatened the team to contact higher authorities.

She also said that the torturous environment on the set during her family tragedies made her suicidal and she thought to commit suicide.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed Mrs Roshan Sodhi, since the beginning of the long-running sitcom, announced her exit from the show last month, accusing makers including producer Asit Modi of sexual and mental harassment.

Previously, several others of the ensemble cast had levelled allegations against the producers and quit the show, including the lead actors Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani.