to bring Gemini AI assistant to millions of vehicles

Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant to cars, making it easier for drivers to have friendly and natural conversations with their vehicles. This upgrade will be available in new models and in older vehicles that already have Google Assistant, which has been around since 2018.

The original Assistant mainly helped with navigation, climate controls like air conditioning, and media playback. Now, with Gemini, these functions will still work, but drivers will also be able to enjoy more complex, engaging conversations, similar to what they experience on mobile devices.

Google shared, “When cars with Google built-in first hit the road in 2020, we made a commitment that your car will get better over time.” The company explained that Gemini will be rolled out not only to new cars but also as a free software update for existing ones. The rollout will begin with English-language support in the U.S. and expand over the next few months.

Earlier this week, General Motors announced that around four million vehicles in the U.S. would be upgraded with this new system, covering newer Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC models. Initially, this feature will support only US English, but plans are in place to add more languages and expand to other countries soon.

It’s worth noting that Google isn’t alone in integrating voice assistants into vehicles. Apple is also working to improve CarPlay, and Amazon continues to grow Alexa Auto in cars.

While voice assistants offer many benefits, they have raised health and safety concerns due to potential driver distraction. A 2016 study by the University of Utah found that certain voice tasks could lead to “surprisingly high levels of mental workload,” potentially making drivers less safe.

However, these assistants also help drivers control various vehicle functions and access media without taking their eyes off the road or their hands off the steering wheel, offering both convenience and safety.