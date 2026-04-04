Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao’s miser avatar sparks mixed reactions

The trailer of Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an unusual comedy that blends everyday life with chaotic twists. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster follows the story of a miserly man whose obsession with saving money begins to affect his marriage.

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Rao plays Ramakant, a penny-pinching husband who meticulously tracks every rupee spent, much to the frustration of his wife, played by Malhotra. However, things take a bizarre turn when the couple buys a toaster as a wedding gift – only for the seemingly ordinary appliance to trigger a citywide frenzy, with multiple people chasing after it.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Despite its quirky premise, the trailer has received a mixed response online. While some viewers found the concept intriguing, others were less impressed, with several social media users criticizing the humor and calling the storyline repetitive.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind.”