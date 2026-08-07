Tobey Maguire joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti during Ibiza getaway

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio are enjoying the Mediterranean heat with some well-known companions.

The couple was seen having a laid-back beachside lunch with Italian fashion designer Giorgia Tordini and DiCaprio’s longtime pal Tobey Maguire in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday, August 5.

During their summer vacation in the Balearic Islands, the gang went to Nudo Ibiza Restaurant, combining easy Italian style with Hollywood celebrity power.

Ceretti wore an outfit that was ideal for the island, leaning into beautiful summer whites for the excursion. The Italian model wore a delicate lace-trimmed blouse with sheer detailing down the neckline, paired with loose white pants.

The otherwise monochromatic ensemble was contrasted by a beach-ready black bikini top that peeked out from underneath. Ceretti accessorized with flat sandals, a brown shoulder bag, dark wraparound sunglasses, and stacked gold necklaces.

She was seen holding a bright red shopping bag while sporting her dark hair brushed back into a casual updo.

During the group outing, Maguire was also seen wearing an all-black ensemble that included a basic T-shirt, shorts, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. He strolled alongside Tordini, carrying a coffee.

The Italian designer gave the group a distinctly more fashionable touch. Tordini embraced the rich neutral color that has gained popularity outside of fall and winter by wearing a fitted chocolate-brown minidress with thin straps and a subtle sheer finish.

She accessorized with bracelets, a bold ring, and multiple silver necklaces, including a cross pendant. An oversized woven sun hat provided some shade from the Ibiza sun, and a patterned brown handbag complemented the dress. Later, Tordini showed off her long dark hair and small sunglasses while holding the hat.

The four seemed to have an understated vacation color scheme. Maguire and Tordini contrasted the group with black and deep brown, whereas Ceretti and DiCaprio chose pale summer whites.

The couple’s most recent appearance in Ibiza adds another destination to their Mediterranean vacation as they explore the Spanish island with friends.