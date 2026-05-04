Tobey Maguire may reprise Spider-Man role in Avengers Doomsday

According to rumoured leaks regarding Avengers: Doomsday, Tobey Maguire is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming crossover event, reigniting a massive debate among Marvel fans.

The report stems from the insider account MyTimeToShineHello on X, which gained significant traction online. This follows a previous claim by industry insider Daniel Richtman, who reported that Tobey Maguire would return as Peter Parker. Richtman further alleged that the actor may use a CGI-enhanced version of the Spider-Man suit during filming.

MyTimeToShineHello also suggested that the character might debut a new outfit, marking a departure from previous on-screen iterations. While photos purportedly showing Maguire in costume have circulated as “leaked set shots,” their authenticity remains unverified.

Beyond this film, insider Alex Perez has hinted that the narrative arcs for both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may finally conclude in the subsequent sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated for a December 18, 2026 release and is expected to feature a massive ensemble cast.