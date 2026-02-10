Tobey Maguire turns heads after VIP suite sighting with 20-year-old influencer

Tobey Maguire turned heads over the weekend after he was spotted at the Super Bowl alongside Mishka Silva, a 20-year-old influencer, setting off chatter across entertainment circles and social media.

According to reports, Tobey Maguire attended the Super Bowl game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, watching from a VIP suite where cameras caught him seated beside Mishka Silva during the broadcast.

The two appeared relaxed in conversation, and the moment didn’t go unnoticed once clips and screenshots began circulating online.

Photos later shared on social platforms by Mishka Silva showed her sitting close to the actor, offering another glimpse of the outing. In one image, she sat cross-legged with a foot extended in his direction while Tobey Maguire appeared engaged and smiling as they talked.

Video snippets from the event showed her brushing back her hair and laughing, with Tobey Maguire responding warmly, gestures that sparked speculation but stopped short of confirming anything beyond a friendly exchange.

Style-wise, Tobey Maguire kept things understated in an all-black combination of shirt, trousers, and cap — a look reminiscent of the low-profile courtside fashion often associated with his longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Mishka Silva went for a casual statement outfit, pairing a sheer white top with high-waisted denim and pointed heels, drawing attention in her own right.

Neither side has addressed the nature of their appearance together. Representatives for Tobey Maguire have not issued comment, and Mishka Silva hasn’t publicly clarified the situation either, leaving the moment open to interpretation.

For context, Tobey Maguire was married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer from 2007 until their separation in 2016 and eventual divorce in 2020. They share two children and are known to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Still, this latest public sighting ensured Toby Maguire once again found himself at the center of celebrity conversation, whether he intended to or not.