Jennifer Meyer has been spotted enjoying a family outing in Los Angeles as she prepares to welcome her third child.

The 49-year-old jewelry designer, who was previously married to Tobey Maguire, appeared close to giving birth as she stepped out with her two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, on Monday.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Meyer proudly displaying her baby bump in a white crop top paired with a semi-sheer black maxi skirt. She completed the casual look with coral flip-flops, a burgundy Chanel handbag and dark sunglasses while spending time with her children.

The outing came roughly a week after Meyer’s reported due date, which was said to fall around Mother’s Day.

The baby will be Meyer’s first child with fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in 2023 before getting engaged the following year.

Meyer shares her two older children with Maguire, whom she married in 2007 after first meeting during the production of Seabiscuit. The former couple separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2020.

Despite ending their marriage, Meyer and the Spider-Man actor have remained close friends and committed co-parents over the years.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Meyer spoke with People about the exciting new chapter of her life that she’s about to enter with the birth of her third child.