Gold prices plunge in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan go down on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs300 to reach Rs271,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,939 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday October 8, 2024, gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs274,700.

Globally, the rate was at $2,617 per ounce by gaining $30 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia dropped to 3,671 Saudi Riyal (SAR) on Wednesday [October 09], ARY News reported, citing forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,151 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,800.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:22 am on October 09, 2024.