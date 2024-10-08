Gold price drops by Rs 1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold per tola fell by Rs.1,000, reaching Rs. 274,700 on Tuesday, down from Rs. 275,700 the previous day, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs. 857, selling at Rs. 235,511 compared to Rs. 236,368 earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also saw a decline, dropping to Rs. 215,885 from Rs. 216,671.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, with per tola and 10 grams of silver remaining unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold dropped by $9, settling at $2,647 from the previous $2,656.

Earlier to this, Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday, October 7, 2024, in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs200 to reach Rs275,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,368 after it recorded an increase of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).