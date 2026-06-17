KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market following a US-Iran peace agreement.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs200 to Rs455,236.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs170 to Rs389,684.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $2 per ounce to settle at $4,328.

In contrast, silver prices moved higher in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs44 to Rs7,497.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts remain positive about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and geopolitical risks.

Market experts attributed the latest movement in gold prices to shifting investor sentiment as geopolitical tensions eased, reducing demand for safe-haven assets.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, including efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as ongoing diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran.

China Announces Aid for Iran and Lebanon

Meanwhile, China has announced humanitarian assistance for Iran and Lebanon to support recovery and reconstruction efforts following recent conflicts.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing would assist both countries in rebuilding infrastructure and improving economic conditions.

“China is deeply saddened by the humanitarian disaster” caused by the wars in Iran and Lebanon, Lin told reporters in Beijing.

“Considering the real situation in the relevant countries, China has decided to offer humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon to further assist the people there in recovery and reconstruction, as well as improving their economy and livelihood,” he added.