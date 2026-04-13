Today Gold prices in Pakistan — April 13, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on April 13, 2026, in line with trends in the global bullion market amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,600 to Rs495,362, compared to Rs496,962 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,371 to Rs424,693 from Rs426,064, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs1,256 to Rs389,316, down from Rs390,572.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $16 to $4,730 per ounce, compared to $4,746.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a decline. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs130 to Rs7,934 from Rs8,064, while 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs111 to Rs6,802 from Rs6,913.

Globally, silver prices dipped by $1.30 to $74.50 per ounce, down from $75.80.

Market analysts attributed the recent price movements to shifting geopolitical dynamics and ongoing diplomatic developments, particularly involving the United States and Iran, as efforts toward de-escalation continue.

Pakistan, which was facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran, is seeking a permanent ceasefire to support continued diplomatic engagement.

Despite short-term fluctuations, market experts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its role as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Historically, geopolitical tensions and financial uncertainty have driven investors toward bullion and away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with demand typically rising during periods of global uncertainty.