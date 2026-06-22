KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher on Monday, June 22, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,643 to Rs442,636, compared to the previous closing of Rs437,993.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs4,179 to Rs378,345.

In the international market, gold prices gained $46 to reach $4,202 per ounce.

Silver prices also registered an increase. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs189 to Rs7,151.

Market analysts said fluctuations in gold prices were driven by developments in global markets and shifting investor sentiment.

While easing geopolitical concerns reduced demand for safe-haven assets, gold continued to draw support from its status as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic uncertainty.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, noting that investors continue to monitor geopolitical developments, monetary policy signals, and broader economic conditions that could influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks.

Technical talks between Iran and the United States will continue this week in Switzerland, following the conclusion of first-round negotiations to end the Middle East war, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said on Monday.

The parties agreed to a mechanism to end the fighting in Lebanon and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passages for commercial ships through the contested strait, the statement said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday there was “major progress” in talks with the United States.

“Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War,” Araghchi posted on X.

“Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran.”