Gold rates in Pakistan Today – February 7, 2025

The 24 karat per tola gold rates increased by Rs1,346 and was sold at Rs300,046 on Friday against its sale at Rs298,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,154 to Rs257,241 from Rs256,087 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came up to Rs235,812 from Rs234,754.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs51 to Rs3,378 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs44 to Rs2,896.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,869 from $2,859, the Association reported.

On the other hand, 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia dropped to 3,955 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Friday, February 7, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,395. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,559.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 09:55 am February 07, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.