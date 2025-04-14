Today Gold rates in Saudi Arabia – 14 April 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia climbed to 4,548 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Monday, April 14, 2025.

On Saturday, the gold rates were priced at 4,434 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola.

Per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,903, with an ounce of gold costing 12,140 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 14, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s price is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) saw a modest rise against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching Rs74.7 in the open market on Monday, April 14, 2025 as compared to Saturday.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.25.