Gold rates drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Monday registered a slight drop of Rs50 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs50 per tola to settle at Rs125,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs42 to reach Rs108,368.

The Pakistani rupee weakened against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday, the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The domestic currency closed at Rs175.47 against the greenback, registering depreciation of Rs0.76 or 0.43% over Friday’s close of Rs174.71.

Also Read: Shaukat Tarin says ‘want to get rid of IMF programme’

The Pakistani rupee last week weakened by 23 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market. According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs174.71 against the domestic currency on Friday, 25 paisas higher than Rs174.48 a week ago.

Comments