Gold appreciates in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan recorded gains on Wednesday as per tola price increased by Rs50 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs50 to settle at Rs125,750.

The rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs43 to Rs107,810.

The United States (US) dollar on Wednesday shed value against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank at the start of the day, showing a lesser demand for the greenback against the local currency.

According to details, the US dollar traded at Rs175.49 at the start of the day, shedding Rs0.29 against the rupee after it closed at Rs175.78 the previous day.

In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs176.

