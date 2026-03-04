Todd Meadows’ death under probe after shock incident

Todd Meadows, a deckhand on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, has tragically passed away at the age of 25.

On March 2, Captain Rick Shelford reported the fisherman’s death, writing: “February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

While the circumstances are still being investigated, new information regarding his death has surfaced. The U.S. Coast Guard 17th District told People that Todd Meadows fell overboard while working in Alaska.

“He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later,” the Coast Guard stated. “First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor.”

The Coast Guard confirmed they are “currently investigating this situation.”

To support Meadows’ family, a GoFundMe campaign was established with an initial goal of $16,000, which was later increased to $45,000. As of Tuesday, it had raised just over $32,000.