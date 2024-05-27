Toll tax on highways, motorways increased; here’s the new rates

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased the toll tax by 35 to 40 per cent for different categories of vehicles, effective from July 1, 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

The toll tax hike will be applicable on national highways, including M-1 (Islamabad–Peshawar Motorway), M-3 (Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway), M-4 ( Faisalabad-Multan Motorway), and M-5 (Sukkur Multan Motorway) with M-15 (Hazara Motorway), and the Havelian-Mansehra Expressway.

On national highways, the toll tax for cars has been increased from Rs30 to Rs40, for wagons from Rs50 to Rs70, for buses from Rs100 to Rs130, for 2 to 3 axle trucks from Rs120 to Rs150, and for large trucks from Rs250 to Rs350.

For M-1 Motorway, the authority increased toll tax for cars from Rs240 to Rs360, for wagons from Rs400 to Rs550, for 13 to 14 seat coasters from Rs550 to Rs700, for buses from Rs700 to Rs1,000, for 2 to 3 axle trucks from Rs1,040 to Rs1,300, and for large trucks from Rs1,270 to Rs1,500.

For the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3), the toll tax for cars has been raised from Rs350 to Rs500, for wagons from Rs570 to Rs750, for 13 to 24 seat buses from Rs850 to Rs1,150, for buses from Rs1,200 to Rs1,500, for 2 to 3 axle trucks from Rs1,500 to Rs2,100, and for large trucks from Rs1,910 to Rs2,500.

On the M-5—Multan to Sukkur—Motorway, the toll tax for cars has been raised from Rs680 to Rs900, for wagons from Rs980 to Rs1,300, for 13 to 24 seat coaches from Rs1,450 to Rs1,900, for buses from Rs2,060 to Rs2,600, for 2 to 3 axle trucks from Rs2,670 to Rs3,500, and for large trucks from Rs3,290 to Rs4,500.

Additionally, the toll tax on the E-35 Hassanabdal-Havelian-Mansehra Expressway has also been increased. The toll tax for cars on E-35 has been raised from Rs130 to Rs180, for wagons from Rs210 to Rs280, for 13 to 24 seat coaches from Rs300 to Rs400, for buses from Rs430 to Rs560, for 2 to 3 axle trucks from Rs560 to Rs750, and for large trailers from Rs680 to Rs900.

Meanwhile, the Transporters have rejected the hike in toll tax, terming it “unacceptable” and “cruel”.

The Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters, in a statement, said that they are already struggling to cope with the high costs of diesel, spare parts, and tires, and the additional burden of increased toll tax will cause them immense hardship.

“The hike in toll tax will not only affected goods transporters but also oil tankers, public transport, interstate buses, local vans, and wagon owners, who are all facing financial difficulties,” it added.

“This increase in toll tax is a cruel decision that will further burden the already struggling transport industry,” said the council. “We urge the government to reconsider its decision and provide relief to the transporters.”