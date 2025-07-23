Tom Aspinall set to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 after Jon Jones exit

Tom Aspinall now has his first fight as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He will defend his title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321, set for 25 October at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi after Jon Jones exit.

This will be Tom Aspinall’s return to action after 15 months. His last appearance was in July 2024, where he stopped Curtis Blaydes in the first round while holding the interim heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall had hoped to face Jon Jones in a unification bout, but that fight never happened.

After a long wait, Jon Jones decided to retire, and Tom Aspinall was promoted to undisputed champion.

However, just weeks later, Jones announced a return to competition but by then, the title had already changed hands.

UFC President Dana White recently said he does not trust Jon Jones to return in time for the planned White House mega event next year.

But the situation changed again when Jones re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool, showing his interest in returning to the Octagon.

Despite Jones’ move, Dana White now appears to have lost confidence in him.

With no chance to unify, Tom Aspinall now moves ahead with a fresh challenge.

Ciryl Gane will be looking for his third attempt at the undisputed belt. He previously lost to Francis Ngannou in 2022 and was submitted by Jon Jones in 2023.

Now on a two-fight win streak, including a close win over Alexander Volkov, Ciryl Gane hopes to finally claim the title.

Tom Aspinall enters UFC 321 with the aim of proving himself as the rightful champion, while Ciryl Gane sees this as a final shot at the top. The clash promises to be a key moment in the heavyweight division.