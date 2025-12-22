Tom Brady ‘happy’ for ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after her second marriage

Tom Brady is said to be supportive and at peace following news that his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has married Joaquim Valente.

The Brazilian catwalk queen tied the knot with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor in a small, private ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on December 3.

Now, a source has told Daily Mail that the former NFL quarterback is “happy” for Bündchen and has embraced her new chapter without resentment or tension.

“He’s happy in the way that is simple: he’s happy that she is happy,” they said.

The insider further shared, “Down the line, he might get married again and he would want her to be OK with that, so he has to be OK about it.”

“If he was upset, that would mean he still has feelings for her and that it would be unfair to the kids if he didn’t want to see their mom happy and move on,” they added.

The source also that the former New England Patriots quarterback has gained perspective after navigating the end of two significant relationships, with Bündchen and with actress Bridget Moynahan – the mother of his eldest son.

“He’s learned a lot along the way, and he’s taking this next stage in stride. He’s being very mature about it and not letting it pick at him negatively in any way,” they added.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — who shares son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, — parted ways in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen and Valente – who have been together since June 2023 – welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.