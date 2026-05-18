Tom Brady traded the football field for the fashion runway over the weekend, making his catwalk debut during the Gucci Resort 2027 show in New York City.

The retired NFL quarterback star, 48, walked the outdoor runway on Saturday wearing a head-to-toe black leather look in front of a celebrity-packed audience that included Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Lindsay Lohan, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian.

Videos of Brady’s runway appearance quickly circulated online, with social media users offering mixed reactions to the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s modeling debut.

Some compared his walk to “RoboCop” and the “Tin Man,” while others praised the athlete for stepping into a completely different arena after retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Also spotted at the event was social media personality Alix Earle, who was briefly linked to Brady earlier this year after the pair were seen dancing together at a Super Bowl party in February.

In recent months, Brady’s personal life has continued to attract headlines following reports connecting him to Yael Cohen Braun, the ex-wife of music executive Scooter Braun.

The two were reportedly seen spending time together at a private birthday celebration earlier this year.

Tom Brady has also remained in the spotlight for his recent comedic appearances. During a Netflix roast featuring comedian Kevin Hart, the former quarterback joked about Hart’s past cheating scandal while referencing his own trips to Las Vegas.

He was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children. He also shares a son with actress Bridget Moynahan.