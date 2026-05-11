Tom Brady Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen on Her Special Day

Tom Brady recently took to social media to pay tribute to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on a significant day – her partner Joaquim Valente’s birthday and around the time of her wedding to Valente.

The gesture showcases Brady’s commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a positive relationship with Bündchen, despite their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen, a renowned Brazilian supermodel, has been focusing on her philanthropic efforts, particularly in supporting women and children’s causes.

She recently opened the Children’s Village at Lotus House, a homeless shelter in Miami, and has been involved in various environmental initiatives.

Brady’s tribute highlights the pair’s dedication to their children, Benjamin and Vivian, and their efforts to prioritize co-parenting.

Bündchen has also welcomed a new baby with Valente, marking a new chapter in her life.

The public display of affection and respect between Brady and Bündchen demonstrates their maturity and commitment to their children’s well-being.

For unversed Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship was a fascinating one. They met in December 2006 on a blind date set up by a mutual friend and started dating in early 2007.

Despite their whirlwind romance, Brady was still dealing with the aftermath of his breakup with Bridget Moynahan, who was pregnant with his child at the time. However, Bündchen decided to stick by Brady’s side, and they got married in February 2009.

Their marriage was put to the test several times, including Brady’s suspension in 2015 for the DeflateGate scandal and his decision to un-retire from football in 2022.

Bündchen had expressed concerns about Brady’s career and its impact on their family life, but they continued to work through their issues.

The couple has two children together, Benjamin and Vivian, and Brady also has a son, Jack, with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. Despite their efforts, they announced their divorce in October 2022, citing growing apart and a desire to focus on their individual pursuits.

Post-divorce, both Brady and Bündchen have moved on, with Bündchen partnering with Joaquim Valente and having a child, and Brady reportedly dating model Irina Shayk.

Interestingly, their co-parenting efforts seem to be going smoothly, with Brady praising Bündchen’s dedication to their children.