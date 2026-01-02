Tom Brady to tie knot with Alix Earle ?

Tom Brady gave hint to start his new chapter with Alix Earle, followed by the marriage of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen tied the knot to Joaquim Valente.

The NFL star got close to the influencer during New Year’s celebrations in St. Barths.

According to a source, the former Patriots quarterback and the 25-year-old internet personality were at the same event on December 31, where they spent time together and looked close.

In videos circulating online, Earle and the 48-year-old footballer can be seen chatting, dancing, and laughing.

At one point, she gave Brady a grin and leaned in to whisper something in his ear while patting him on his back.

The pair’s latest outing has sparked romance rumours, coming shortly after Earle and her Houston Texans boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, split in December 2025 following more than two years together.

As for Brady, his potential love interest reports began to swirl after his former wife, Gisele, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Valente, on December 3, after the newly wedded couple welcomed their first baby together in February.

Brady previously had been linked to Irina Shayk in 2023 following his divorce from ex-wife Gisele, with whom he shares two kids: a son, Benjamin Rein Brady, and a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, born in 2009 and 2012, respectively.