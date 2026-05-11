Tom Brady’s brutal career gig at Kevin Hart goes viral

Tom Brady made a striking joke at Kevin Hart in Los Angeles. He delivered a string of jokes amid the Netflix’s event at Kevin Hart, the audience, and several celebrity guests during the live event.

Brady entered the stage dressed in black and immediately mocked Hart for hosting another roast two years after The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady aired in the same venue.

During the Brady asked Hart, “Have you even left The Forum? Or have you just been here screaming into that light for the last two years, waiting for Daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up. And I brought you a jersey.” Brady then handed Hart a miniature New York Knicks jersey, joking, “That’s newborn size. It fits you.”

The former NFL quarterback repeatedly referenced Hart’s height and revisited comments Hart made during Brady’s 2024 roast appearance. “Who’s squirming in the highchair now? Put a pillow under there to make you look taller,” Brady said.

He also compared their careers, saying, “I won seven Super Bowls; Kevin has made two ‘Ride Along’ movies. I’ve won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you’re the third most famous person in ‘Jumanji.’”

Brady expanded his jokes to include Hart’s fellow roasters and Philadelphia Eagles supporters. “We’ve got some real Eagles fans here, not like Kevin, who shows up for the big games when the Eagles are playing well,” Brady said. “We have a name for these fans, they’re called ‘Cowboys fans.’”

The biggest audience reaction came when Brady addressed Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart. “Kevin, you took a lot of shots at my family in the roast. But I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” Brady said before asking: “What’s up, girl?”