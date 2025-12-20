Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen marries Joaquim Valente after welcoming baby

Gisele Bündchen is married AGAIN!

The Brazilian catwalk queen has tied the knot with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente in a small, private ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on December 3.

Bündchen and Valente – who have been together since June 2023 – welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

The 45-year-old model is also a doting mother to her other two children — son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12 — with ex-husband Tom Brady, from whom she divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Sources confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE on October 28, 2024, saying that Bündchen and Valente are “happy for this new chapter in their life.”

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” they added at the time.

The newly-married couple was first spotted together in November 2022, when they visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica’s coast) with her two kids.

Gisele Bündchen first denied a romantic relationship with her trainer, but a love connection later blossomed between the two.

“They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” another source added.