Tom Chadbon passes away at 80

Game of Thrones and Doctor Who actor Tom Chadbon passed away at the age of 80.

According to Fantom Events, the British actor passed away at the age of 80; before his death, he was a client at Fantom Events. In a statement, they noted, “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend”.

Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with, and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.’

According to IMDb, he worked on 120 films and TV shows throughout the course of his career. His most high-profile role in the sci-fi series Doctor Who was as Duggan, a recurring character from 1979-1986. His other credits include the James Bond movie Casino Royale, the TV mini-series Rebecca, The Bill, Midsomer Murders, Peep Show, Blake 7 and Silent Witness, among dozens of others.

Tributes are coming in for the actor, whom many have fond memories of seeing on their TV screens growing up. Dobby Club wrote, in his honor, on X, “RIP to the legend Tom Chadbon who starred in Peep Show as Martin aka Indiana Ashdown”.

‘Heartbreaking to hear. His role as Duggan in City of Death is probably the best side character Doctor Who ever had. His physical acting and line delivery never fail to make me giggle like a small child on every rewatch. Bye Bye Duggan,’ MistressNull reflected. ‘Oh no. One of the very best, and most memorable, Doctor Who guest stars,’ Pete Tonkin agreed.

‘Bye Bye Duggan! Sad news that Tom Chadbon has left us, fabulous in one of the best Doctor Who stories, City of Death,’ MissRemingtonFan added.

‘Loved Tom in everything he did, very charismatic…’ JohnPKelly78 said.

‘RIP Tom Chadbon. One of those people that popped up on the TV a lot over the years – and someone I associate with two of my favourite TV shows from the late 70s,’ MartinM_Media shared.

His career started in the late 60s and during the 70s he appeared in a whole host of shows including ITV Playhouse, Out of the Unknown, Juggernaut and Churchill’s People.