Tom Cruise climbs airplane’s wing mid-air to perform daredevil stunt

In what appeared to be a high-risk practice for a stunt, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was spotted climbing onto the wing of a tiny airplane at 2,000 feet in the air.

The footage obtained by a lifestyle web portal showed Tom Cruise practicing a stunt for a film, hanging upside down as the plane itself flips over to perform a “loop-the-loop” mid-air so that it appears the actor is actually sitting upright.

The actor could be clearly seen in the pictures sitting in the second compartment of the aircraft and later on the wing of it owing to his brown bodysuit and headgear.

The outlet shared that a safety harness was used during the practice in order to keep him from falling off of the plane as it whirled around the open skies with him moving along the wing.

Read More: TOM CRUISE SHOWS OFF LATEST DAREDEVIL ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ STUNT

It further shared that a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane in which the pilot sits in the back.

It took off from Duxford airfield to practice the wild stunt at 2,000 feet over the Cambridgeshire countryside.