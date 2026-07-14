Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed rumored for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony collaboration

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads toward its highly anticipated finale, rumors are swirling about a massive, generation-spanning spectacle for the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise and viral streaming sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, are reportedly set to feature in the closing celebrations of the summer event at MetLife Stadium.

Below is a breakdown of what we know about this rumored blockbuster partnership, the logistical plans for the ceremony, and how FIFA is aiming to merge traditional Hollywood stardom with modern digital culture.

Gen Z Meets Hollywood: The Unexpected Duo

FIFA’s reported decision to pair Tom Cruise with IShowSpeed is a calculated effort to capture two vastly different, yet equally massive, global demographics:

The Hollywood Daredevil (Tom Cruise): Known for performing his own death-defying stunts, Cruise is reportedly planning a cinematic transition sequence for the closing ceremony, mirroring his spectacular skydiving handoff stunt from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

The Digital Phenomenon (IShowSpeed): As one of the most-watched live-streamers in the world and a massive soccer enthusiast, Speed’s inclusion is designed to draw in millions of Gen Z viewers who consume sports and entertainment through alternative digital platforms.

World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: What We Know So Far

The closing ceremony for the 2026 World Cup will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

It will be broadcast live globally, with Fox Sports and Telemundo covering the US, and BBC/ITV handling the UK feed.

Two big names are already being rumored for the show. Tom Cruise is reportedly set for a high-concept stunt and handover performance during the post-match segment. Meanwhile, IShowSpeed is rumored to appear for an interactive pitch-side performance or musical cameo as part of the pre-match closing show.

With a stadium that big and two very different acts lined up, it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about World Cup finales yet.

Why This Crossover Matters for FIFA’s Modern Image

Historically, World Cup closing ceremonies have leaned heavily on traditional musical acts like Shakira, Pitbull, or Nicky Jam. However, the 2026 tournament—hosted jointly across the United States, Mexico, and Canada—marks a major shift in how FIFA markets the sport to North American audiences.

Integrating a major creator like IShowSpeed, who has built a massive global following off his passionate (and often chaotic) love for soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo, acknowledges the massive power of the creator economy. Combined with the universal, blockbuster appeal of Tom Cruise, FIFA is attempting to construct the most digitally shared and talked-about live broadcast event in sports history.

Note: Neither FIFA nor representatives for Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed have officially confirmed the exact nature of their appearances. However, inside sources suggest rehearsals are already being coordinated under tight security.